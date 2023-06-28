FDOT wants drivers to share opinions on I-4 Express lanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some drivers in Central Florida have spent the last year or more using the new I-4 Express lanes.

The Florida Department of Transportation is now looking for input from drivers on whether the lanes have made their commute any easier.

Read: Prices to increase for drivers using I-4 Express lanes

FDOT wants drivers to take an online survey about your experience.

More information on the I-4 Express Lanes survey can be found here.

Read: I-4 express lanes: What you need to know

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group