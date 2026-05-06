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Federal prison time for Polk County man in child abuse case

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
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By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — A Polk County man has pleaded guilty in a federal child sexual abuse material case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Bradly Dwayne Wimberly, 32, believed he was communicating online with a 13- to 14-year-old girl between 2024 and 2025.

According to court documents, Wimberly repeatedly asked the person to send sexually explicit images and videos.

Investigators said Wimberly was actually communicating with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent.

He pleaded guilty to attempted production of child sexual abuse material and faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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