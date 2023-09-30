FHP: 4 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Four children are in the hospital following a school bus crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 3:06 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the school bus was traveling west on County Road 464 and approached SE 55th Place.

According to a news release, traffic abruptly stopped, and the 62-year-old driver tried to avoid hitting the cars in front of them by moving to the grass area.

Read: 9-year-old boy killed in Polk County hit-and-run, deputies release video of suspect vehicle

The bus kept traveling on the grass and eventually overturned.

FHP said 18 children were on the bus when the crash happened, and four children were taken to Advent Health of Ocala.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group