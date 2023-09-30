9-year-old boy killed in Polk County hit-and-run, deputies release video of suspect vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 9-year-old boy.

The hit-and-run happened Friday evening on Hutchins Road in Fort Meade.

During a press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said the boy was riding his bicycle to a friend’s house when the driver of a red four-door Chevrolet Silverado struck and killed the 9-year-old.

Deputies said the closest landmark is the 2400 block of Hutchins Road, cross street Peeples Road to the west or US 17 to the east.

Deputies release pictures and video of the truck - a 2015-2018 red four-door Chevrolet Silverado with a hitch and tinted windows.

The victim’s name is Andres Martinez, a fourth grader at Lewis Anna Woodbury Elementary School in Fort Meade.

