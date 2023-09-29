5th suspect in Poppy Avenue shooting arrested in Colorado, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said another suspect, 21-year-old Tyrik Nichols, was arrested in Colorado Friday in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

Nichols is the fifth suspect arrested following the deaths of a 6-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man.

Police had been searching for Nichols since Sept. 21.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1141 Poppy Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of two people shot from a passing car.

Read: Neighborhood where man was killed, child and mother injured has history of shootings

Nico Brown is facing two second-degree murder charges for the murders of 6-year-old Ajahilyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright. The child’s mother was also shot.

18-year-old Ricky Bowery Jr., 17-year-old Brandon Picket and Kny Adams have also been arrested and charged for the murders.

Read: 2 more minors charged as adults in Poppy Avenue triple shooting case

Brown’s arrest affidavit shows Wright showed up to the shooting with at least two of the suspects.

Investigators say video captured Brown, Wright and others jump out of a car on Poppy Avenue and immediately start shooting their guns.

Orlando police thanked the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Arvada Police Department for their assistance in Nichols’s arrest.

Read: 4th suspect arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

Video: Carver Shores neighbors breathe a sigh of relief with security improvements (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group