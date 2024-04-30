FHP: Deadly crash shuts down stretch of John Young Parkway in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash near Kissimmee.

8:30 a.m. update:

FHP is reporting that the northbound center and outside lane of North John Young Parkway are now open.

The inside northbound lane and all southbound lanes of JYP remain blocked, troopers said.

The northbound center and outside lane of N John Young Parkway are now open. The inside northbound lane and all southbound lanes remain blocked. — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 30, 2024

Original story:

Troopers responded to the crash on John Young Parkway near Ball Park Road around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m., FHP reported that all lanes of John Young Parkway were blocked in the area.

READ: Surveillance video shows chaos during shooting at Cabana Live

The crash involved three vehicles, according to FHP.

Officials are asking drivers in this area to use caution and seek alternate routes.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo and Drone9 are monitoring traffic and mapping out the best detours for you on Eyewitness News.

Osceola County Traffic Alert:

All lanes on John Young Parkway are currently blocked south of Osceola Parkway for a fatal crash investigation. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/wYXRLDXLEt — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 30, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group