FHP: Kissimmee man killed in crash after suffering medical episode while driving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man died in a single-vehicle crash after troopers say he suffered a medical episode while driving early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Stepping Stone Blvd. and Marigold Ave. in Poinciana.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Crown Victoria eastbound on Stepping Stone Blvd. approaching Marigold Ave. when he began suffering from an undisclosed medical episode and ran off the roadway to the left.

Troopers say the car entered the tree line in the median and collided with a tree on the passenger side.

The impact with the tree caused the car to rotate in a counter-clockwise direction.

According to FHP, the driver was thrown from the car and subsequently struck by the back of it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were passengers in the car were taken to HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

According to a crash report from FHP, no seatbelts or a child restraint were in use by either occupant before the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

