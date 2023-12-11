Gas prices at 2023 low in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have sunk to another low for the year.

AAA said the average price per gallon fell 15 cents last week, landing at $3 on Sunday.

On Monday, data from the auto club showed another small drop put the state average at $2.98.

READ: Unclaimed $44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida expires Monday

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Jenkins added that more than one-third of Florida’s gas stations were selling regular gasoline below the $3 mark.

AAA: Average gas prices in Florida AAA data showed the average price of gas below $3 in Florida on Monday (AAA)

READ: Tonight: SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket following delay

Here in Central Florida, you’ll likely find it even cheaper.

Here’s a look at county-by-county averages, per gallon:

Lake: $2.83

Sumter: $2.89

Seminole: $2.89

Polk: $2.91

Osceola: $2.91

Brevard: $2.92

Orange: $2.92

Marion: $2.93

Volusia: $2.99

Flager: $3.09

Will the trend continue through the holidays?

“While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike” Jenkins said.

SEE: Photos: Storms rip through Tennessee

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group