FHP searches for fatal hit and run suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP troopers are searching for the driver who hit two people and took off. One of them died.

It happened on Silver Star Road by Le Havre Blvd. According to investigators, it all started at around 11 o’clock Monday night after a man walked into the path of a car and got hit.

Troopers said that driver got out to help the pedestrian. But then a different driver, in a blue/grey Chevy Malibu, hit both people, killing the pedestrian.

“This is very saddening and frightening,” said Brianna Densmore, who lives nearby.

According to investigators, witnesses told troopers that second driver got out to check his damage and took off.

Neighbors say it’s disturbing. Tao Tran told us, “He don’t have the heart that’s why he do that.” Densmore wants people to slow down for the children who live in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of accidents so it’s not surprising,” she said.

Troopers say the person in the first car suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2023 there were 271 fatal hit and run crashes.

If found guilty, a person could face up to 30 years in prison and a ten-thousand dollar fine. In this case, if the suspect stayed on scene, experts say, they would have most likely avoided criminal charges.

Retired FHP Chief Joe Lopez says, “He committed a crime by leaving. Crime probably was not committed by him making contact, with the person, because it’s dark probably didn’t see.”

He also says troopers look for surveillance cameras, and DNA as well as paint debris that could fall off the suspect’s car during the crash leaving behind evidence.

“You can take samples of that paint and determine what color was that car. Maybe what year and model.”

Troopers say the suspect in this case was wearing a black hoodie. They say the blue/grey Chevy Malibu should have lower front-end damage and damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

