Local

WATCH LIVE: FHP gives update after trooper dies in line-of-duty after crash on I-95

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FHP trooper dies in line-of-duty after crash on I-95

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol officials are giving an update after a trooper died in the line of duty Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 95.

>>> WATCH FHP’S NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE <<<

Officials said Trooper Zachary Fink lost his life during a crash on I-95 in Port Saint Lucie.

Troopers said Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County.

Watch: Deputies: 3 killed after woman crashes stolen Marion County patrol car during high-speed chase

Several state officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have shared their condolences after the deadly crash.

FHP officials are planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to share more details on the crash.

Read: ‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on Friday

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read