Deputies: 3 killed after woman crashes stolen Marion County patrol car during high-speed chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a deadly crash involving a woman in a stolen patrol car.

Deputies said the woman crashed into a pickup truck and three people, including her, were killed in the crash.

The deadly crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 40, east of Silver Springs.

Officials said another person also received life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Deputies said the investigation continues into what exactly led up to this crash.

Troopers said a 33-year-old woman was driving erratically up and down the road at the Forest Plaza near Winn-Dixie in the Silver Springs area.

Officials said when a deputy got out of his cruiser, the woman jumped in a sped off.

About 25 minutes later, investigators said the woman crashed into a pickup truck full of innocent people.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

