Several people have died after a plane crashes into mobile home park in Tampa

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters and police remain on the scene of small plane crash in Tampa Bay mobile home park. The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation and will provide any updates.

10 p.m. Update:

During a news conference, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said that several people have died in the crash. Ehlers did not provide any other details other than stating that the people who died were aboard the plane and inside the home that plane crashed into.

9:30 p.m. Update:

According to Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers when firefighters arrived on scene they found four mobile homes on fire and located the plane.

Firefighters are continuing to search the trailer the plane initially crashed into for any possible victims.

Residents of the adjacent homes that caught fire were able to evacuation without any injuries.

Fire Chief Scott Ehlers talks about this evening’s plane crash. pic.twitter.com/3omJk3CkyT — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Original Story:

Firefighters and police are currently on scene at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida after a small single-engine Cessna crashed into a residential area.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue, the Clearwater Police Department and multiple other fire departments and law enforcement agencies are at Bayside Waters, formerly known as Japanese Gardens Mobile Home Park on U.S. 19 south of Clearwater Mall.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed after the pilot reported an engine failure.

The crashed happened just after 7 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene seven minutes after they received the call.

The call came in at 7:08 this evening. We arrived on scene at 7:15. https://t.co/cGeeMfm2Sb — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Pagoda Drive within the park is where the bulk of activity is located, according to a news release.

It is not yet known how many people were on board or how many people were injured on the ground.

Fire Chief Scott Ehlers will address the media later this evening.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will oversee the investigation and will provide any updates.

WFTV will bring you the latest on this crash when more information is release.

