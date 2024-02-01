FHP: 3 people killed in crash involving stolen Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that left three people dead Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on East Highway 40 in Silver Springs, just to the west of SE 196th Terrace Road, and involved a stolen Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and a pickup truck.

According to FHP, troopers were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators with FHP haven’t released any details on the sequence of events leading up to the crash, but confirmed that three people have died. None of the people involved have been identified.

All lanes of travel on State Road 40 have been blocked in the area while FHP’s investigation continues.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene investigating.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

