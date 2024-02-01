Troopers investigate shooting that shut down section of I-4 and injured 2

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-4, not far from Saxon Boulevard.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident before later handing the investigation over to FHP.

Troopers said the shooting happened near mile marker 112 near Deltona.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down for several hours Wednesday night for an investigation.

Investigators said two people are being treated for injuries.

Troopers and deputies have not released any information about the shooter and what sparked the incident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

