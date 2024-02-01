Man and woman found hiding in woods after crashing stolen SUV in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said a man and a woman are facing charges after stealing an SUV and running from law enforcement.

Officers said the vehicle was taken from a Wawa store on Saturday.

The driver tried to get away but crashed on Southwest 24th Avenue, police said.

Officers said the driver and passenger ran into the woods after crashing.

They were later spotted by officers inside of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter using night vision.

Officials said police K9 “Graham” did the rest.

Officers then arrested Jahaziel Olmo and later found Karlamaris Rivera hiding in the brush nearby.

Police said they are both facing grand theft charges.

