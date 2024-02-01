Alaska-native Kodiak bear cubs found roaming on Florida road

OKALOOSA, Fla. — Bear cubs on the road are not too uncommon to see in Florida.

However, they are typically Florida Black Bears.

Officers in Okaloosa County were called out by a man who recognized that a pair of cubs were a long way from home.

Police said the young bears were actually Kodiak cubs, which are native to Alaska.

Officers said the cubs were around 3,614 miles from where they would normally call home.

Officials found that the bears belonged to a “self-proclaimed bear trainer” and they escaped from their enclosure.

