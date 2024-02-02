Country music star Darius Rucker arrested for drug possession

ORLANDO, Fla. — Country music star Darius Rucker has been arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge in Tennessee.

Rucker, former lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, was arrested in Williamson County.

He was charged with simple possession, casual exchange x2, and violation of registration law.

Read: CAT-astrophe avoided! Brevard SPCA reunites lost kitty with owners after 6 months

The singer was release on Thursday on $10,500 bond.

Read: ‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on Friday

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group