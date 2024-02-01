CAT-astrophe avoided! Brevard SPCA reunites lost kitty with owners after 6 months

BREVARD COUYNTY, Fla. — The SPCA of Brevard announced the reunion of a cat named Leroy and his family after Leroy was lost for nearly six months.

Leroy went missing from his family’s home in Port Saint John, Florida, back in August, after he wandered away from his home just after they had moved.

Leroy was found in November, approximately 20 miles away from where he went missing. in Mims and was brought into the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center.

According to a news release, the SPCA of Brevard staff named him Gumby and “diligently gave ‘Leroy’ the care he needed and made him available for adoption in December.”

The SPCA of Brevard shared a social media post promoting his adoption and Jason Hays,

Leroy’s owner, saw the post on his social media feed.

Hays immediately recognized his feline family member and drove to the adoption center to be reunited with his beloved cat.

“I don’t know how he ended up 20 miles away or what kind of trials he went through to survive that long in the wilds of Mims/Port St John, but he is home again and resting. Thank you to SPCA of Brevard for taking great care of him for the past 3 months! None of us can believe that he got that far on his own and that he stayed in the center for as long as he did. But we are glad to have him back,” Hays said.

The SPCA of Brevard, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization with the mission of “protecting and providing a voice for homeless animals.”

“We are thrilled to have reunited Leroy with his family! Witnessing a beloved pet find their way back to the ones who cherish them is truly heartwarming. We feel privileged to have played a role in his journey,” said Executive Director Susan Naylor.

Naylor highlighted Leroy’s tale and stressed the significance of pet microchipping, a step that can aid in quicker reunification.

“We’re happy that Leroy is now microchipped and registered with his family,” Naylor added.

