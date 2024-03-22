Fire rips through abandoned auto shop in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in east Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire along University Boulevard near Forsyth Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The burning building was once an automobile repair shop, according to OCFR.

Flames shot high from the large structure as smoke blanketed the surrounding area.

#BuildingFire: Firefighters are working on putting out a 2 alarm building fire at an abandoned auto shop on the 6400 block of University Blvd. Heavy flames and smoke are showing. pic.twitter.com/Ndd8P2HeuW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 22, 2024

