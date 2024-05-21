Osceola deputies arrest man accused of taking inappropriate photo of young girl at Kissimmee Target

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County voyeurism suspect is likely facing even more charges, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the mother of a 12-year-old girl contacted them and said that on the evening of May 9, at the Target store on Rolling Oaks Blvd. in Kissimmee, an unknown man took an inappropriate photograph of her daughter as she bent down to tie her shoe.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Daniel Patricio Mora.

Osceola deputies arrest man accused of taking inappropriate photos of young girl at Kissimmee Target Daniel Patricio Mora, 27, charged with voyeurism of a minor. Deputies say additional charges are forthcoming

According to the sheriff’s office, Mora returned to the same Target on May 16 and was identified by Asset Protection employees there.

Deputies again responded to the store, where they finally made contact with Mora.

During an interview, investigators say Mora admitted to taking the inappropriate photograph of the 12-year-old victim on May 9.

Mora went on to admit to having even more inappropriate pictures and videos on his cell phone and devices at his home.

More was arrested and charged with voyeurism of a minor, but deputies say additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Mora’s case or similar incidents to call them at (407) 348-2222.

