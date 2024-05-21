New data on gun violence in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Normally, we learn the statistics about gun violence through local law enforcement officers.

But how much more could we learn from the doctors who see these victims every day?

9 Investigates’ Daralene Jones shares this new data and how it changes the numbers live Tuesday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Orlando leaders say gun violence prevention program is working, aim for expansion

©2024 Cox Media Group