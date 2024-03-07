Orlando leaders say gun violence prevention program is working, aim for expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — City of Orlando leaders say the success of a gun violence prevention program has them aiming to expand it to other parts of the city.
The Community Violence Intervention program has been operating since 2022 in Carver Shores, Holden Heights, Rosemont, Mercy Drive and Parramore.
A study found that since it started, gun homicides are down 20% in those neighborhoods, and non-fatal shootings have dropped by a third.
The city said the decreases saved taxpayers about $9 million.
Areas for the program expansion would include Lake Mann, Richmond Heights and Signal Hill, and would be paid for by a Department of Justice grant.
