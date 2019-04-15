Firefighter injured while battling Daytona Beach apartment fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A firefighter suffered a nonburn-related injury while battling a fire Monday at a Daytona Beach apartment building, officials said.
The fire was reported at about 3:15 a.m. in a first-floor unit at the apartment complex on Dr. Mary McLeod Boulevard, fire officials said.
Two apartment units were damaged. No one was injured, officials said.
The American Red Cross is assisting four families who were displaced by the fire.
The injured firefighter was hospitalized. Neither the condition nor the circumstances surrounding the firefighter's injuries were released.
The cause of the fire was electrical, Daytona Beach fire officials said.
