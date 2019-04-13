Prosecutors: Man flew to Orlando to have sex with teen, plotted to kill her

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal prosecutors said a California man flew to Orlando and had sex with a teen several times before plotting to kill her.
Police said 41-year-old Deepak Deshpande would persuade the 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos before he would fly to Orlando International Airport to assault her.
Court documents outlined how Deshpande "begged" the teen to help him, which was a tactic he used to get her to produce explicit pictures and videos.
Therapist Cherlette McCullough said the tactic is commonly used by abusers.
Investigators said when the teen posted an ad online seeking a modeling opportunity, Deshpande responded as a man named "Devin" and convinced the teen to send nude photos.
The suspect then told the teen he would post her pictures on the "dark web" if she didn't continue.
Prosecutors said Deshpande then traveled to Orlando in September 2017 posing as a friend of "Devin." He then took her to a hotel and recorded himself sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.
Officials said he would then fly back to Orlando four more times over seven months to commit the crimes again.
Deshpande was eventually captured by officials through a security area at OIA as he was on his way to meet the victim again.
Following his arrest, investigators said Deshpande asked an inmate to kidnap and kill the victim
