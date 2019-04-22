  • Firefighters battle house fire in Rosemont

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A Rosemont home went up in flames Monday morning, firefighters said. 

    The house caught fire around noon along the 4800 block of Cherokee Rose Drive. 

    A significant amount of the house, including the roof, burned in the fire. 

    Officials have not said if anyone was inside the home when it caught fire. 

    Details on a cause of the fire were not immediately available. 

     

