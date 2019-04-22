Firefighters battle house fire in Rosemont

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Rosemont home went up in flames Monday morning, firefighters said.
The house caught fire around noon along the 4800 block of Cherokee Rose Drive.
A significant amount of the house, including the roof, burned in the fire.
Officials have not said if anyone was inside the home when it caught fire.
Details on a cause of the fire were not immediately available.
Multiple @OrlandoFireDept trucks responding to a home that caught fire on Cherokee Rose Drive. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/fd1pALNi4R— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 22, 2019
.@OrlandoFireDept reports they got the call about the fire at 11:40. Still waiting to learn more about the home and if people were living here. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/D8BHGU0wNO— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 22, 2019
