City of Bunnell launches redesigned website for enhanced user experience

BUNNELL, Fla. — On June 24, the City of Bunnell will launch a newly redesigned website to enhance access to information, services, and city resources for residents, businesses, visitors, and community stakeholders.

The new site has a fresh, modern look, making it easier to navigate on all devices. Plus, the city added accessibility features so everyone can enjoy a smooth, user-friendly experience.

The website is a vital way for residents to stay connected and easily find information such as meeting details, public notices, resources from various departments, news updates, forms, permits, and other key services.

It helps make accessing these important resources convenient and straightforward.

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