Isolated shooting in Palm Coast, no community threat reported

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports that they are at Advent Health on Palm Coast Parkway, investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. this afternoon at a residence in Palm Coast.

The report states that all individuals involved in this incident have been identified. One person is receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Law enforcement ensures that this is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as details come in from local law enforcement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group