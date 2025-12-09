Florida bills aim to improve e-bike and e-scooter safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two bills aimed at enhancing e-bike and e-scooter safety have been filed in Tallahassee, focusing on modifications and crash reporting.

The proposed legislation seeks to ban any modifications to e-bikes that would allow them to exceed set speed limits.

Additionally, law enforcement would be required to specify if an e-bike was involved in a crash, enhancing data collection and safety analysis.

Safety content related to e-bikes and e-scooters would be added to learner’s permit and driver’s license courses, ensuring new drivers are educated on the rules and risks associated with e-mobility.

More bills related to e-mobility are expected to be filed as the 2026 legislative session begins in January, indicating a growing focus on transportation safety and regulation.

