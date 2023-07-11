Florida girl, 6, fights off attempted kidnapper while playing outside her home

MIAMI, Fla. — A brave Florida girl protected herself from a suspected kidnapper, according to police.

The girl said a man approached her and grabbed her while she was playing outside her home.

The 6-year-old fought back by screaming and biting the man.

He eventually let her go and ran off.

She said she got a good look at him and was able give a description to police.

Officers later arrested 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas.

The girl’s mother said they are now planning to move and, until then, the girl will be playing inside.

