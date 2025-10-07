Florida Health Officials lift water quality advisory for Silver Beach in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has lifted the water quality health advisory for Silver Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, as of Oct. 6.

Tests conducted on Oct. 3, indicated that the levels of Enterococcus bacteria at Silver Beach were within acceptable limits as per state guidelines.

This prompted the lifting of the advisory, which had been in place due to previously high bacterial levels.

The advisory was initially issued due to high levels of Enterococcus bacteria, which can pose health risks to swimmers. The recent tests showing reduced bacteria levels have allowed the beach to reopen safely to the public.

Residents and visitors can access the test results and further information on the Florida Department of Health’s website at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches. For additional inquiries, the public can contact the department at 386-274-0694.

