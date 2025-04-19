Florida House proposes bill to tackle dangerous dog attacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal to require owners of dangerous dogs to carry liability insurance and implant microchips in the animals is headed to the full Florida House.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the proposal (HB 593) on Thursday, which stems from the 2022 death of Pamela Rock, a 61-year-old mail carrier who was mauled by five dogs that escaped from a fenced-in yard after her truck broke down on a dirt road in Putnam County.

to require owners of dangerous dogs to carry liability insurance and implant microchips in the animals is headed to the full Florida House who represents Putnam County, said. “We can do better. And we will.”

The bill defines dangerous dogs, based on criteria such as whether they have attacked people.

Owners of such dogs would be required to maintain liability insurance of $100,000 and have microchips implanted in the animals. T

hese microchips can be used to locate dogs. The bill would make it a third-degree felony to remove the microchips.

An identical bill (SB 572) must clear the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee before it can proceed to the full Senate.

