‘Florida is the boating and fishing capital of the world,’ Governor Ron DeSantis signs act

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1388, the Boater Freedom Act, into law, freeing Florida boaters from government interference.

Florida’s Boater Freedom Act prevents local bans on gas vessels, random safety inspections without probable cause and directs the FWC to establish a five-year safety inspection decal program linked to vessel registration.

“Florida is the boating and fishing capital of the world—and the Boater Freedom Act will ensure that this remains the case,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The new act will guarantee that boaters who favor gas-powered vehicles won’t face restrictions from local activist groups. Additionally, it preserves statewide regulations concerning wake speeds, manatee habitats and seagrass areas.

The bill will additionally prohibit boat inspections unless there is probable cause, replacing the previous practice of conducting these as ‘safety compliance’ checks.

The bill will also require the FWC to collaborate with tax collectors to actively supply a “Florida Freedom Boater” decal during registration. The decal will signal law enforcement that the boater has fulfilled the safety requirements.

This effectively establishes a proper balance between adhering to boating regulations and minimizing unwarranted disturbances for law-abiding boaters, thereby rendering enforcement more pragmatic and efficient.

