Florida lawmakers look to deter people from excessively challenging school library books

ORLANDO, Fla. — A plan to deter people from excessively challenging books in school libraries is moving through the Florida House.

The bill would fine people for each objection they file after the first five.

The fees would apply to any parent or resident who doesn’t have a child in the school where the book is located.

Districts would have to return the money if the objection is approved.

Florida House staff say in the 2022-2023 year, there were more than 1,200 material objections.

Of those only 386 books ended up being removed.

