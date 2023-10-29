Florida Lottery reaches remarkable milestone, contributing billions to education in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a milestone achievement in support to education in Florida.

The Lottery celebrated surpassing the $45 billion mark in its contributions to education and educational empowerment for students across the Sunshine State.

John F. Davis, Secretary of the Florida Lottery, expressed the agency’s pride in its impact, stating,

“We are immensely proud of the vital role we play in enhancing educational experiences for students throughout Florida. The $45 billion milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to creating brighter futures for every student in Florida. As we look ahead, our commitment remains steadfast,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis.

According to a new release, the benefit of these Lottery revenues can be felt in communities across Florida at every education level – from K-12 programs to state colleges and universities, and even in the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1997, more than $8 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled over 983,000 students to achieve their dreams of pursuing a college education.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $89 billion in prizes and made nearly 3,700 people millionaires.

