Florida man claims $10 million POWERBALL prize

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Christopher Trail, a 51-year-old from Ocklawaha, visited Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim an incredible $10 million POWERBALL prize!

His big win happened with the POWERBALL drawing on March 11. Trail purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K located at 10030 County Road 44 in Leesburg.

The upcoming POWERBALL drawing is happening on Saturday, June 27, at 10:59 p.m. ET, and it promises an incredible jackpot of $348 million!

Make sure to get your tickets before 10:00 p.m. ET so you can join the exciting chance to win!

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