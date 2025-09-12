Florida seeks court approval to remove books from schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida is fighting for the right to remove books from schools by appealing to the highest court in the land.

The state is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that declared a law removing books from schools as unconstitutional.

The 2023 law was declared unconstitutional earlier this year after a First Amendment lawsuit was filed last year. It was brought forward by parents, publishers and authors.

The Orlando-based judge focused primarily on a portion of the law that prevents the availability of books that describe sexual conduct.

