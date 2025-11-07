Florida senator introduces legislation to add presidential portraits to Florida classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida senator has introduced legislation to mandate the display of portraits of Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in classrooms across the state.

Senator Danny Burgess, representing Zephyrhills, proposed the bill to ensure that students are reminded of the nation’s history and the principles it stands for.

“It’s important to remind students of the nation’s history and the principles it stands for,” said Senator Burgess.

If the legislation is enacted, the portraits would be displayed in all K-5 classrooms and in social studies classrooms for grades 6 through 12.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group