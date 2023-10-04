Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments on proposed recreational marijuana amendment

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court plans to hear arguments about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the use of recreational marijuana.

The political committee behind the push needs the Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording before it can go before voters in November of 2024.

Topline estimates from Florida economists project the legalization of recreational marijuana could generate around $400 million in new tax revenue.

Watch: USF, FAU researchers share results of statewide public opinion survey on health policy issues

Data shows local governments could stand to rake in between $200 and $400 million a year if Florida voters were to greenlight legalizing recreational marijuana.

Across the country, 23 states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Watch: Tourists, state economists consider impacts of legal marijuana in Florida

Arguments are set to be heard Nov. 8.

If the court clears it, 60% of Florida voters would have to approve the measure in the 2024 election for the proposal to make it into the constitution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group