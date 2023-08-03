Florida vs. California: DeSantis aggress to debate Newsom in the fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of challenging by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to a debate.

The pair have long been openly critical of each other’s policies.

Watch: VP Kamala Harris says she won’t meet with DeSantis about African American history standards

Newsom has openly criticized DeSantis over migrant flights from Florida to California.

DeSantis has also pointed to people leaving California under Newsom’s leadership.

Read: California officials said migrants flown to Sacramento may have links to Florida

The live event will take place sometime this fall with mutually agreed guidelines.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group