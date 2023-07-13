Florida’s Live Local Act inspires UCF-area project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new project proposed near the University of Central Florida appears to be the first Orlando-area development directly inspired by Florida’s new Live Local Act.

Read: Animation explaining Titan sub’s implosion has more than 6 million views

An application filed July 7 on behalf of Palm Beach Gardens-based Eastwind Development seeks to discuss developing the 14.1-acre property at 10850 E. Colonial Drive as a multifamily project.

The vacant property currently has commercial zoning.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Video: Central Florida housing market among hottest in the country New data shows Orlando continues to be one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group