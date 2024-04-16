Fodor’s Travel names Orlando’s best restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Fodor’s Travel has named its list of the 10 best restaurants in Orlando — and the news rankings from the El Segundo, California-based travel guide company include a challenge to those visiting the City Beautiful to set aside any preconceived notions about its culinary scene.

“If your idea of Orlando dining is of the fast-food Turkey Leg, Dole Whip and Butter Beer variety of the theme parks, you’ve got a lot to learn about this city brimming with innovative chefs, Michelin-starred restaurants and unassuming haunts, too,” read the report from travel writer Terry Ward.

“Make sure to depart the tourist corridor for restaurant hopping in leafy downtown neighborhoods like Thornton Park and College Park, which harbor a far more local scene.”

