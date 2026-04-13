Former bail bondsman accepts plea deal, foregoes trial in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial for a former bail bondsman that was scheduled to begin Monday in Orange County has ended in a plea agreement.

It’s a story Channel 9 has been following since Russell Moncrief’s arrest in October 2024.

Moncrief Bail Bonds Moncrief Bail Bonds in Orlando (WFTV staff)

Investigators said Moncrief, now 75, developed a pattern of targeting female inmates and bonding them out of local jails in exchange for sex.

A judge on Monday accepted the terms of his plea, which included no contest to racketeering.

Russell Moncrief plea agreement Investigators said Moncrief, now 75, developed a pattern of targeting female inmates and bonding them out of local jails in exchange for sex. (WFTV staff)

Charges related to human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Moncrief will be out on bond until his sentencing, which has been set for January 2027.

His punishment is expected to include more than 27 years in prison.

Moncrief Bail Bonds Moncrief Bail Bonds in Orlando (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group