Former FHP captain pleads not guilty to fraud charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Florida Highway Patrol captain has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges tied to an alleged off-duty pay scheme.

Captain Lenita King also waived her appearance for an arraignment on Tuesday.

Channel 9 was there last week when King and Trooper Maurice Vilsaint bonded out of jail in Osceola County.

FHP captain, trooper no longer employed after arrests According to arrest affidavits, both former troopers are charged with defrauding to obtain property, public servant falsifying documents and falsifying public records.

According to arrest affidavits, they billed a community in Osceola County for off-duty security work they never performed.

King, a 21-year veteran of the FHP, is accused of billing ChampionsGate for 19 patrol shifts while being in the community for only 10 of those days. Investigators estimate she received more than $3,500 for shifts she didn’t work.

Security fraud scheme investigation Two former FHP employees are accused of collecting payment for off-duty security shifts they never worked. (WFTV staff)

They also allege Vilsaint collected more than $15,000 for off-duty security shifts he never worked.

FHP recently confirmed that King and Vilsaint are no longer employed by the agency.

Security fraud scheme investigation Two former FHP employees are accused of collecting payment for off-duty security shifts they never worked. (WFTV staff)

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