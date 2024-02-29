Fronts to bring cooler temps, increased rain and storm activity to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few incoming fronts will bring big changes to Central Florida’s forecast.

The first front will move through on Thursday and bring extra clouds and an isolated chance of showers.

The extra cloud cover will help to keep our temperatures cooler on Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 75 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Our highs will be back into the lower 80s on Friday and through the weekend.

Another front will move through over the weekend and stall out over our area.

The stalled front will keep our scattered storms and shower chances around 50%.

The storm chances will stick around for most of next week.

