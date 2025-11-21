Funding crisis threatens Wildwood Soup Kitchen as rent spikes and hours cut

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The Wildwood Soup Kitchen is facing a major crisis as it needs to raise $1.5 million by the end of the year to continue operations after the church where it operates increased rent and cut hours.

The kitchen, which serves tens of thousands of meals each month, provides hot meals three days a week and delivers food across the county. If it cannot meet its fundraising goal, many families could be left without food.

So far, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen has raised about $350,000, leaving a significant gap to reach its December 31st deadline to relocate.

