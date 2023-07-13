Future Lake Nona hospital to get a lot bigger

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth wants to build a much bigger hospital in east Orlando’s Lake Nona community than it first planned.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system now has proposed a five-story, 300,000-square-foot hospital with an additional two stories of shell space with 75,000 square feet, according to city of Orlando documents.

The hospital is planned as the first phase of development on a 67.28-acre property AdventHealth owns the eastern side of the intersection of Lake Nona Boulevard and Narcoossee Road.

