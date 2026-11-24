Genspark is launching a desktop gadget designed to put voice dictation, meeting notes and app shortcuts within reach of a button.

The SecondBrain VoicePad features five programmable keys and dual microphones. Genspark’s product page lists the device as live on Kickstarter as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to the company’s launch materials, the planned retail price is $169, with expected crowdfunding prices ranging from $119 to $149. Available pledge options are listed on the Kickstarter campaign page.

Voice input and customizable controls

VoicePad pairs with a PC or Mac and uses Genspark’s companion software to configure its physical buttons.

Users can assign keys to launch applications, start dictation, activate meeting notes or perform keyboard commands such as copy and paste.

Genspark says the microphones can capture whisper-volume speech and that its dictation software removes filler words and false starts before entering text into an active application. Those are company claims; this article is not based on hands-on testing.

The buttons can also provide shortcuts to services such as ChatGPT, Claude and Notion. Genspark’s meeting-notes tools can transcribe recordings and generate summaries.

What the included services cover

The hardware comes with several software allowances, according to the company:

Voice input: Unlimited dictation for 365 days after activation. Afterward, users without an eligible paid membership fall back to a free allowance of 4,000 words per week.

Unlimited dictation for 365 days after activation. Afterward, users without an eligible paid membership fall back to a free allowance of 4,000 words per week. Transcription and AI summaries: 300 minutes per month for the life of the product, under the company’s stated terms. Additional usage consumes credits.

300 minutes per month for the life of the product, under the company’s stated terms. Additional usage consumes credits. Text translation: Unlimited use for the first 365 days.

Unlimited use for the first 365 days. Genspark Super Agent: A one-time allocation of 1,000 credits, valid for 365 days.

The included year of unlimited dictation is separate from a full Genspark workspace subscription. Buyers can review the company’s membership plans and credit usage guide for ongoing costs.

Crowdfunding availability

VoicePad is being offered through crowdfunding. The launch brief does not specify an expected shipping date.

Current pledge prices, delivery estimates and campaign terms should be checked on the official Kickstarter listing before backing.

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