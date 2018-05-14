0 George Zimmerman expected to appear in court in cyberstalking case

The central Florida man whose acquittal in the deadly shooting of an unarmed black teenager made national headlines is expected to be in court Monday for an unrelated case.

George Zimmerman faces numerous charges for allegedly threatening a private investigator. The investigator worked for a producer who was working on an upcoming documentary about Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Sanford teen Zimmerman killed in 2012.

According to a report, the private investigator contacted Zimmerman about the film in September 2017. The investigator left a voicemail with the contact information for the producer, Mike Gasparro.

Zimmerman allegedly told Gasparro, "Help (the investigator's wife) out and give him a heads up. I'm going to find him. And I'm bringing hell with me." He allegedly texted Gasparro and said, "(The private investigator) is a (expletive) who bothered my uncle in his home. Local or former law officer, he's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?"

On Dec. 16, the private investigator said he, too, began receiving threats from Zimmerman. In total, he received 21 calls, 38 texts and seven voicemails in a two-hour time span.

The responding deputy told the private investigator to make a call to Zimmerman and ask him to cease communication. According to documents, Zimmerman told him, "No" and to go ahead and "pursue charges."

He also said, "Text me again. I'll show up at your house," the documents said.

Zimmerman also sent the victim a website link to a news article posted on the celebrity gossip site TheBlast.com, in which Zimmerman was quoted, saying, "I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me. I have since February 2012" and "Anyone who (expletive) with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

According to The Blast, Zimmerman said that he was being harassed by production crews working on the six-part documentary about Martin.

In March, Variety reported that rap star Jay-Z was a partner with The Weinstein Company on the project. The documentary, titled, “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” will look at Martin’s life, the shooting by Zimmerman and the 2013 acquittal.

According to the court documents, Zimmerman continued to send text messagas, emails and phone calls.

The voicemails contained what appeared to be ticking sounds and tones that would slowly increase in frequency, deputies said.

Between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25, the victim received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails, deputies said.

On Jan. 3, a deputy who was familiar with Zimmerman from a domestic dispute between Zimmerman and his ex-wife, called him.

Court documents said he berated the deputy and called her a "whore."

The private investigator, who filed the injunction against Zimmerman, did not appear in court the first time, but pleaded with the judge for a new hearing because the first one was rescheduled during a time he was out of town.

