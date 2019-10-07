  • Gov. DeSantis announces proposal to increase minimum salary for Florida teachers

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    FLORIDA - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers across the state, a news release said.

     

    “We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida,” DeSantis said. “With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately, too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession."

     

    DeSantis’ proposed 2020 budget recommendation will include a pay raise for more than 101,000 teachers in Florida by raising the minimum salary to $47,500.

     

    “My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to make this a reality, DeSantis said.

     

    According to the National Education Association, Florida ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $37,636.

     

    The release said that with an investment of more than $600 million, raising the minimum salary to $47,500 will rank Florida 2nd in the nation for starting teacher pay.

