Gov. DeSantis approves $100 million in grants for Indian River Lagoon restoration projects

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection have approved $100 million in state funding aimed at improving the quality of the water in the Indian River Lagoon.

On Monday, DeSantis revealed the first projects that will receive some of that funding under the Indian River lagoon Protection Program.

The funding will support 21 priority water quality projects aimed at reducing the amount of harmful nutrients entering the lagoon.

The individual projects include more than $12-million in funding to expand and upgrade Volusia County’s Advanced Wastewater Treatment facility, $10-million to the City of Melbourne for a project to make improvements to the Grant Street Water Reclamation facility, and another $10-million for Brevard County’s muck dredging project in the Grand Canal.

Each of the selected projects share the common goal of addressing the root causes of nutrient pollution in the lagoon by investing in wastewater treatment upgrades, septic-to-sewer connections, and stormwater treatment.

The excess nutrients contribute to the increased frequency, duration and intensity of algal blooms. It can also impact how well seagrass grows, which in turn provides a habitat and food for manatees and other wildlife.

“The Indian River Lagoon is one of the state’s most iconic waterways, and we are committed to meeting the challenges it faces head on,” FDEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton said. “With the historic funding secured by Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, we are able to implement important projects to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.”

Melbourne City Manager Jenni Lamb says the fact that the state is funding these improvements may help avoid some cost increases for local utility customers.

To see a list of all 21 grant projects, click here.

